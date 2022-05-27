Winchburgh celebration of Union Canal’s 200th birthday

In Winchburgh, one of the flotilla muster points, the organisation fell to the Community Development Trust.

And Leigh Lauder, the trust’s development and engagement officer, made sure the community celebrated!

Having held the first Farmers’ Market at Easter, another was organised for Saturday but moved to the grounds of Winchburgh Church, close to Bridge 32, to help mark the occasion. The next market will be held on July 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the bridge, local piper Rab Reid competed with the choir to welcome the flotilla!

Local producers taking part included Marley and Co Pet Supplies, Castle Game, the Wee Winchburgh Cafe, Luna Luxury Wax Melts, the West Lothian Plant Lady and Forth Roasters.

Entertainment was also laid on, with performances from Winchburgh Community Choir, Paula Duffy School of Dance and the Nikkan Indian Dance Academy, which has several local members.

Professional piper Rab Reid also entertained the crowds, both at the market and playing as the flotilla made its way into Winchburgh – competing with choir members who assembled under the bridge!

Winchburgh’s very own artist-in-residence, Gill White, was on hand to help residents express their creative side. And wee ones were well catered for too, with Winchburgh Developments Ltd covering the cost of face painting by Catrina – which proved a huge hit!

The ladies from Luna Luxury Wax Melts did a roaring trade at the Farmers' Market.

The flotilla at Winchburgh was led by a wide beam canal boat, the Panacea from The Sorted Project, a charity that supports men and women in recovery from substance use and mental health.

Leigh said: “We had to wait a wee while for the boats arriving, but there was so much for people to see and do that no-one really minded!

“Winchburgh is growing so it was a fantastic opportunity to bring the whole community together.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped make the day such a success – it was a lovely community celebration.”

Welcoming party from Winchburgh Community Choir await the flotilla under Bridge 32!

The flotilla was organised by Scottish Waterways for All and Scottish Canals.

Stuart Rennie, of Scottish Waterways for All, said: “It was wonderful that the Winchburgh community was able to enjoy Flotilla 200.

“We’d like to thank Winchburgh Community Development Trust and Winchburgh Developments Ltd for all their help in bringing this to fruition and helping us celebrate this milestone.”

People packed vantage points along the towpath to see the boats muster in Winchburgh.

It was a busy, and fun, day for the team from Marley and Co Pet Supplies.

Winchburgh Community Choir members were in fine voice for Saturday's celebration.