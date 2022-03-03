Winchburgh Partnership Centre plea to council by local MSP

An artist's impression of Winchburgh Market Square, with the former mining village currently undergoing a transformation into a commuter town.

Following a meeting Fiona had with the West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership (WLHSCP) and NHS Lothian at the end of January, Ms Hyslop wrote to the Chief Executive of NHS Lothian to highlight her concerns that West Lothian Council had “reneged” on their commitment to building a new Partnership Centre which would house health services alongside other council services.

She said: “I am pleased that WLHSCP understands the need for additional medical services in in Winchburgh as the population continues to grow. I am also pleased that they have commenced a Strategic Primary Care Services and Premises Review and stated that they are aware that Winchburgh is a priority area in West Lothian.

“As part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, the Scottish Government allocated £50 million to enable the schools and housing to be built in Winchburgh and to ensure the growing town had adequate infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The NHS recognises that greater health services will need to be delivered, the developers have allocated and secured necessary land. The only key partner dragging their feet is West Lothian Council.

“These are important services for the growing community in Winchburgh and considering West Lothian Council initially promised to build a new Partnership Centre that would include a new GP surgery – and many residents purchased homes in the town based on promises of full public services provision – it is vital that the council re-commit to ensuring it remains part of the Winchburgh Development plans.

“I have written to Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick calling on him as leader of the council to follow through on the Council’s previous commitment to deliver a Partnership Centre and I will continue to campaign in support of my constituents in Winchburgh so they can receive the services they were promised.”

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “A site for a potential partnership centre in Winchburgh was reserved 11 years ago, when the masterplan was first created and remains available today.

“This was to ensure that options were available to the council and partners, including NHS Lothian and Police Scotland, for future service delivery in the expanded village, but gave no guarantee that any facility would be able to be delivered.

“Any partnership centre would depend on our public sector partners confirming they want to be part of any development, as it would not be viable for the council to build this on its own.

“The provision of health services is a matter for NHS Lothian, who would be the largest user of any shared facility. To date, they have not confirmed they wish to be part of a joint development and it is understood that Police Scotland do not wish to be involved.”

They added: “The council is committed to delivering all essential council services to the residents of the expanded community. Winchburgh is also receiving the largest single investment ever undertaken by the council, with £62 million spent on delivering three news schools and a shared sports block, which will be available for community use.