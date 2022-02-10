Winchburgh team appoints new engineering manager
Winchburgh Developments Ltd (WDL), which is leading the expansion of the old mining village, has secured Drew McAllister as engineering manager, following 10 years on the project.
When complete, the development will deliver 3,800 homes, improved transport links, job opportunities, schools, and outdoor spaces.
Drew joins WDL after 10 years of experience working on the Winchburgh development as a key member of the Sweco Consulting Engineering team.
Drew began working with Sweco as a graduate in 2012 and has worked on the project ever since, from overseeing earthworks to project manager and civil engineering lead.
Speaking about his appointment, Drew said: “With nearly 10 years’ experience working on the Winchburgh project, it’s fantastic to have joined the WDL team in this crucial year.
“From supervising earthworks at Block K back in 2012 to Civils project manager, my career has developed in tandem with the delivery of the Winchburgh masterplan. I am looking forward to being part of an already successful team as it continues to grow.”
John Hamilton, chief executive of WDL said: “It’s great to have Drew as part of the Winchburgh team now that the project is building such momentum.
"With six housebuilders on-site, phase 1 of Auldcathie Park open, a major school campus opening this summer and the M9 junction works soon to be underway, Drew’s expertise will be invaluable in making the next period a success.”