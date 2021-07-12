Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Gail Grubb was walking her Chihuahua Chicco on Hyvot Gardens, Gilmerton on Tuesday, July 6, when a woman driving past asked if she knew the owner of a local Staffie who had jumped into her car.

After helping the woman search Mrs Grubb, 46, quickly spotted the suspected owner and shouted down the street to ask if the dog belonged to him.

The ‘Justice for Chicco’ petition calls for an urgent change in the law and give more powers to police in dealing with similar attacks.

After the man opened the driver’s car door the Staffie jumped out and immediately attacked Chicco, she said.

Following the vicious attack Mrs Grubb got Chicco to the vet.

While waiting on news, Mrs Grubb was so distressed that she suffered an epileptic fit.

She said: “The dog went straight for Chicco. I had both my dogs on the lead so had to try and pull them back. The Staffie was going for the kill. I can’t get that vision out of my head.

Mrs Grubb kissed Chicco goodbye after he was killed by a Staffie.

"Some people came to help. It felt like it went on forever. We wrapped Chicco in a blanket and took him to the vet.

"I remember sitting outside waiting on news when I started feeling unwell. Next thing I woke in an ambulance. I had suffered an epileptic fit. Paramedics said I was okay and I was allowed to go. I think it was the trauma of it. Chicco was such a loving dog. We had to cremate him on what would have been his 8th birthday.”

The mum-of-three has demanded that the Staffie be put down and has started a petition ‘Justice for Chicco’, calling for an urgent change in the law and give more powers to police in dealing with similar attacks.

She added: “I don’t know if I will ever recover. I am so angry. Many people saw the attack and I know they are distressed. People are up in arms about this. My other dog is suffering too, he’s lost his companion. Now I’m scared to walk my other dog around the area.

Chicco was cremated on what would have been his 8th birthday.

"We know this Staffie has attacked other dogs and cats. Would it take a bite to a child before action is taken? It’s just wrong.”

Anne Purves, who witnessed the attack and tried to resuscitate Chicco, has backed calls for tougher laws.

The 51-year-old mum said: “The Staffie had run in front of my car and when I opened the door it jumped in. Mrs Grubb helped me find the owner. He aggressively opened the door and it jumped out and started ripping the poor wee dog open.

"When it finally let go the wee one was lifeless. I tried to give it CPR. I was shaken up. I found out later that night it had died. This dog has attacked others, so why is something not being done to stop it? It’s time for a change in the law.”

Chancer, a Jackahuahua, is now lost without his best friend Chicco.

“A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a dog attacking another dog on Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at around 1pm in Hyvot Gardens in Edinburgh. One of the dogs died as a result.