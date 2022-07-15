Woodland camping pods plan for historic Midlothian castle grounds

Owners of Dalhousie Castle and Spa, Robert Parker Collection Hotels, want to base a dozen of the tourist pods in its grounds. They say the move will secure the future of the Category A listed castle as a hotel, by providing more accommodation to meet demand at the site.

The proposals include 10 pods with a floor space of 30 square metres and two family pods with 40 square metres on the edge of a river meadow known as Anna Park.

A business plan submitted by the hotel group, which specialises in taking on castles and country houses, says it will benefit both the hotel itself and the local economy.

In a statement to planners, the company said: “In summary the proposal is to develop future potential for an extended offering at Dalhousie Castle to realise known demand for further accommodation.

“In doing so, to secure the future of the castle as a hotel, to provide local employment opportunities, positively influence the local economy and to protect the historically important asset.”

The company describes its sector of the hospitality market as vital in preserving historical properties in Scotland and the UK that are no longer sustainable as private residences. It said: “With many country houses, 25 to 35 bedrooms tends to be the limit of bed spaces that can be accommodated within the settings of the traditional building and often stables, courtyard and other outbuildings, are utilised.

“This number of bedrooms, while offering an intimate experience, is very difficult to operate profitably. There simply is not enough revenue opportunities to cover the kitchen, housekeeping operational costs and importantly, overheads, especially when you are occupying a 13th Century castle.

“It is a very expensive building to keep maintained. As owners, RPC take their responsibility for stewardship of Dalhousie Castle very seriously. We are determined to ensure its viability for the long-term, while protecting its historical fabric.”