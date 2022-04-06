Work begins on £40m package of works to upgrade Winchburgh road connections

RJ McLeod, has been appointed to carry out this part of a £40 million programme of infrastructure and landscaping works by Winchburgh Developments Ltd.

John Hamilton, chief executive, Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “The new junction has been a core element of the Winchburgh masterplan since its inception and it is great to see that work has now started.

“Historically, transport connectivity has been heavily constrained by a motorway network that completely bypassed the village. This development will be transformational by improving journey times to and from Edinburgh and the Lothians for residents, businesses and visitors.

“The £40 million we’re investing on the new motorway junction and other roads infrastructure is a crucial element of the integrated transport strategy for completing the masterplan.

"We also remain focussed on delivering a new railway station for the growing community of Winchburgh and the surrounding area. “

The M9 junction will be formed by constructing four new slip roads centred on the existing underpass below the motorway. Served by a fully upgraded core road, it will connect Winchburgh’s town centre with the southern roundabout at the junction.

Jamie Corser, business development manager, RJ McLeod said: “The M9 Junction is a happy return to Winchburgh for us, having carried out housing infrastructure works there a few years ago. We are experienced at Scottish trunk road construction and will continue to update the Winchburgh community on the progress of work and thank them for their patience with any short-term disruption this may cause.”

An artist's impression of the new motorway junction that will open up direct access to the M9 for the West Lothian community of Winchburgh and outlying villages.

As part of the planning conditions, no more than 1,000 residential units could be occupied in Winchburgh until the new M9 junction was complete. Now that work on the junction is progressing the final phases of the masterplan can move forward.

The target date for the combined motorway junction and distributor road works is Spring 2023.

Over the next 12 months, work will include completion of the main distributor road from the new school campus at Glendevon, a three-kilometre route to the new M9 junction at Duntarvie Castle, and a further junction upgrade on Kirkliston Road.