The Queen Street home of renowned auction house Bonhams is itself currently up for sale, with the five floor Georgian townhouse available for offers over £1.8 million. In the coming months the international auction house will move its Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh to a new saleroom in Melville Crescent, after its Queen Street lease expired.

The Queen Street building has the potential to become an ‘incredible residential development’, according to the selling agent. Internally, the property has well-kept period features and ‘well proportioned’ rooms with ‘generous’ floor to ceiling heights providing ‘plentiful amounts of natural daylight’. There is a lift which services the townhouse from all levels, and the property also has seven car spaces and access to Queen Street Gardens.

Selling agent Savills described the property as “an exceptional and prominent townhouse with generous car parking in the heart of Edinburgh city centre”. Bonhams new Melville Crescent home has dedicated spaces for a large saleroom, drop-in valuations, and exhibition space.

The Bonhams premises on Queen Street, which is currently on the market for £1.8 million.