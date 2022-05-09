World Whisky Day: Edinburgh's Real Mary King’s Close launch underground whisky tasting tours

Attention lovers of the golden nectar: the Real Mary King's Close in Edinburgh have joined forces with local whisky experts to host a series of whisky-themed tours and tastings underneath the Royal Mile.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:33 pm

Organised to coincide with World Whisky Day on Saturday May 21, the new Casks and Closes tour takes visitors along the underground streets of the Capital while they learn about the city’s love affair with whisky and the history of the spirit.

With a tasting session led by a whisky expert, visitors will be given three whiskies to taste, including a specially commissioned bespoke blend created by Edinburgh-based Skene Whisky.

The other malts include a 10-year old Cadenhead Single Malt distilled at Tomatin Distillery and a 10-year old Cadenhead’s Cask Strength distilled at Glentauchers-Glenlivet Distillery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Things to do in Edinburgh: Fun-packed days on the Royal Mile

The tour and tasting will last 90 minutes and is priced at £35 per person.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We are delighted to be raising a dram to International Whisky Month this May.

“Our work here at The Real Mary King’s Close is to educate and create an immersive experience of Edinburgh’s history and what better way than through the sensation of taste!

The Real Mary King's Close in Edinburgh has teamed up with local whisky experts to host a series of whisky-themed tours and tastings underneath Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile. Photo: Chris Watt

“Our bespoke whisky has been blended by the talented team at Skene Whisky to capture and evoke the spirit of Edinburgh.

“We have been researching the history of whisky in the city, and our guides will bring the story of the city’s illicit distilling to life through the evocative underground streets of the close.”

Tickets can be purchased on the website: https://bookings.realmarykingsclose.com/book/whisky-tasting-tours/156

Edinburgh