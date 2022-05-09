Organised to coincide with World Whisky Day on Saturday May 21, the new Casks and Closes tour takes visitors along the underground streets of the Capital while they learn about the city’s love affair with whisky and the history of the spirit.

With a tasting session led by a whisky expert, visitors will be given three whiskies to taste, including a specially commissioned bespoke blend created by Edinburgh-based Skene Whisky.

The other malts include a 10-year old Cadenhead Single Malt distilled at Tomatin Distillery and a 10-year old Cadenhead’s Cask Strength distilled at Glentauchers-Glenlivet Distillery.

The tour and tasting will last 90 minutes and is priced at £35 per person.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We are delighted to be raising a dram to International Whisky Month this May.

“Our work here at The Real Mary King’s Close is to educate and create an immersive experience of Edinburgh’s history and what better way than through the sensation of taste!

The Real Mary King's Close in Edinburgh has teamed up with local whisky experts to host a series of whisky-themed tours and tastings underneath Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile. Photo: Chris Watt

“Our bespoke whisky has been blended by the talented team at Skene Whisky to capture and evoke the spirit of Edinburgh.

“We have been researching the history of whisky in the city, and our guides will bring the story of the city’s illicit distilling to life through the evocative underground streets of the close.”