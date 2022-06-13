World’s longest inflatable assault course opens at Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston

Billed as “the world’s longest and best continuous inflatable assault course”, the Tartan Titan propels participants into the realms of game shows like Ninja Warrior, Total Wipeout and Gladiators.

At 560 metres, it is almost 65 metres longer than the current world record course and packed full of challenges for all ages.

The Kirkliston attraction is currently seeking Guinness World Records verification to confirm the Tartan Titan’s official status as the longest inflatable assault course in the world.

The inflatable assault course at Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston.

The course is the latest addition to Conifox Adventure Park, which recently invested £2 million in a new Activity Centre.

Managing director James Gammell said: “This is just the most exciting time for us all at the park. We’re constantly looking for new ways to up the fun factor here, for both children and adults, and we’ve come up with something thrilling that really fits the bill. It’s an action-packed adventure, accessible for the whole family to enjoy.

“The Tartan Titan is unique worldwide – only available at Conifox – and it’s set to be an absolute blockbuster for us. We’re sure it is going to prove popular with visitors who are up for a challenge and a lot of fun. We’re especially looking forward to real enthusiasts taking up the Titan Challenge and encouraging super-fit celebrities and sports stars to join in and help raise the bar. So come on down and take on the Titan!”