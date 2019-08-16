Wrestling superstar The Undertaker to meet fans at Edinburgh's Comic Con

Scottish wrestling fans have been handed a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to meet one of the sport's greatest competitors.

The organisers of Comic Con Scotland have revealed tonight that 17-time championship winner The Undertaker will meet and greet fans at October's event.

Comic Con Scotland, which runs from October 12-13, will be The Undertaker's only UK appearance in the "foreseeable future".

Mark William Calaway, better known by his supernatural ring name, joined WWE in 1990 and has been a staple of pay-per-view wrestling ever since.

Calaway, now 54, is a pioneer in the sport having been involved in the first-ever 'Casket Match' in 1992 and the inaugural 'Hell in a Cell Match' seven years later.

But one achievement stood above all others for The Undertaker. Since WrestleMania VII in 1991, he maintained a 21-match winning streak which spanned two decades.

In his run of victories at wrestling's flagship show, The Undertaker - also dubbed 'The Phenom' - triumphed over other stellar names including Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Randy Orton.

Now Calaway will face his latest test - a whirlwind weekend of selfies and autograph signing at the Royal Highland Centre for Comic Con Scotland in October.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "In the face of all challenges, The Phenom has risen stronger and mightier than ever, serving as sports-entertainment's grim reaper of justice — his name permanently etched like an epitaph on the history books of WWE.

"It seems that no grave can hold him, no god will claim him and no devil will have him. In the end, there can only be one suitable resting place for the almighty Deadman: the WWE Hall of Fame."

The Undertaker will host a "once-in-a-lifetime VIP opportunity" for fans - a 30 minute meet and greet. He will also take part in a "limited amount" of autograph signings and photo shoots.

For more information and for tickets, visit the Comic Con Scotland website here.