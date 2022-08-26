Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with West Lothian Council, Xcite West Lothian Leisure have been named as the management operator for the brand-new Winchburgh Sport & Wellbeing Hub.

The sports complex will sit as stand-alone facility on the new Winchburgh School campus and will be home to a state-of-the-art fitness suite; gymnasium and fitness/dance studio; 2 full sized sports halls; 25-meter swimming pool; a full-sized grass sports pitch and two synthetic pitches suitable for hockey, football and rugby.

The hub is now open for school use, with access for the general public on track for January 2023.

Xcite West Lothian Leisure are developing plans for a community access membership allowing local residents access to the fitness suite, swimming pool, fitness classes and racquet sports 7-days per week, including a level of access during the school day. Pay-per-visit options will also be available.

Dr Cindy Brook, chair of West Lothian Leisure said: “As a charitable leisure trust, I am delighted that West Lothian Leisure can contribute to supporting our local community in Winchburgh to access these wonderful sports facilities built by West Lothian Council.

"Our team is passionate about helping communities to live healthier and happier lives as a result of the many benefits of physical activity, and look forward to welcoming the many users that will enjoy being active at the Winchburgh Sport & Wellbeing Hub.”

West Lothian Leisure will also manage the bookings for local sporting clubs and organisations placing Winchburgh Academy at the heart of the community as a hub for integrated sports and physical activity. Clubs and organisations will be able to access the new facilities early with notes of interest now being taken for groups wishing to book the pitches, sports hall, dance studio or community meeting room space from October 2022.

The new complex also allows Xcite to extend their in-demand Learn to Swim programme, with a new timetable of lessons planned to launch early this Autumn.

For all the latest updates on the project, visit www.westlothianleisure.com.

The new games hall.

The brand-new Winchburgh Sport & Wellbeing Hub.