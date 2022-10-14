The only national awards to celebrate the vital work of local councillors across Scotland were handed out at Wednesday evening’s ceremony at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

Councillor Connor McManus of Midlothian Council was selected as the 2022 Young Councillor of the Year for getting the voices of young people included in policy-making, particularly on topics such as climate change. Through his role as Deputy Provost and Equalities Champion, he has worked to ensure that a young persons voice has been directly at the table and involved in policy making for the first time. He was also recognised for using his personal experience to reach out to young people, through his community work with local colleges, youth organisations, schools and local networks to make the council even more inclusive to young people.

Cllr McManus said: “It’s a huge honour to win this award at the age of 23.

Midlothian councillor Connor McManus receiving his award.

“I love working as a councillor and I think it is really important people in positions of power or influence reflect the diversity of our communities.

“Therefore, I’m passionate about making sure the opinions of young people shape policies directly impacting on their lives. I’m also using my ‘seat at the table, so to speak to champion change in areas including our climate, violence against women and equalities.”

As well as Midlothian’s Cllr McManus (SNP) being recognised, the top prize of the night for Community Champion went to Cllr David Macdonald of East Renfrewshire Council. Cllr Maureen Chalmers of South Lanarkshire Council claimed the Resilience and Recovery Award and Bailie Malcolm Cunning of Glasgow City Council was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his service (in memoriam).

At the ceremony, special guests and speakers included Ben Macpherson MSP (Minister for Social Security and Local Government) and COSLA vice president Cllr Steven Heddle. The ceremony was also streamed live on YouTube.

Councillor Stuart McManus (right) with the other award winners.

This year’s awards were made possible thanks to the support of founding partners CCLA.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, LGIU Scotland said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil the winners of this year’s Cllr Awards. During some of the most turbulent and challenging years in recent history, these councillors truly showcase the best of local government across Scotland.

"And while awards and accolades aren’t the reason councillors put themselves forward and enter local politics, their incredible service is, so often, a thankless task. That is why these Cllr Awards are so important. One day a year to say thank you to our elected members for their remarkable efforts.”

Heather Lamont, director of client investments at CCLA, said: “For the last five years, CCLA and LGIU Scotland have thoroughly enjoyed raising the profile of the best of local government across Scotland and beyond. Councillors and council leaders have delivered in so many unimaginable ways for communities and we want to shout about it!