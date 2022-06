Polo the goat and her handler Irene McCreath toured round Edinburgh’s most popular tourist spots to really get a feel for the city.

They hit the streets to celebrate the return of the Royal Highland Show, which will bring “the countryside to the city” from June 23rd to 26th at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston.

Polo is a six year old English goat and is delighted to be back in Edinburgh.

Here are her fabulous holiday snaps.

1. Polo at Salisbury Crags Polo loved Salisbury Crags - she likes grassy areas.

2. Polo at Arthur's Seat The greener the better for Polo...she was especially happy the weather was nice.

3. Polo at Holyrood Palace Polo wishes she lived in a palace sometimes.

4. Polo at the Parliament Polo is tempted to become a politician.