Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person has been hit by a train bound for Edinburgh.

The tragedy is understood to have unfolded this afternoon with rail operator LNER telling how they were struck between Dunbar and the Capital.

Major disruption is expected on rail services in the aftermath of the incident with emergency services at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The person was hit on the line between Edinburgh and Dunbar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancellations and delays are expected to be faced by passengers until 4pm.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, LNER said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between #Dunbar and #Edinburgh. Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding area.”

Commuters with LNER tickets will be able to utilise certain other services at no extra cost. They include ScotRail trains between Glasgow Central, Inverness and Waverley as well as Avanti trains between London Euston, Manchester and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call to attend an incident at Drem train station, North Berwick. An ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.”