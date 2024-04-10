Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fatal Accident Inquiry has been launched into the death of one of the UK’s most notorious serial killers after he fell in his HMP Edinburgh cell.

Peter Tobin died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in October 2022 while serving a whole-life order for the murders of 23-year-old Angelika Kluk, 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 76-year-old was hospitalised the day after taking a fall at Saughton jail amid a string of health problems. At the time of his death, he was receiving palliative care while he suffered from prostate cancer and had recently undergone surgery for a broken hip.

Peter Tobin. Picture: Ian Rutherford

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal service has announced that a probe will be held into the murderer’s death as it is considered to have taken place in custody.

FAIs are mandatory when someone dies behind bars and examine what the prison service could have done to prevent it. A preliminary hearing will be held at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on May 27.