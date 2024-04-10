Peter Tobin: Fatal Accident Inquiry launched into death of notorious serial killer in Edinburgh hospital
A Fatal Accident Inquiry has been launched into the death of one of the UK’s most notorious serial killers after he fell in his HMP Edinburgh cell.
Peter Tobin died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in October 2022 while serving a whole-life order for the murders of 23-year-old Angelika Kluk, 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.
The 76-year-old was hospitalised the day after taking a fall at Saughton jail amid a string of health problems. At the time of his death, he was receiving palliative care while he suffered from prostate cancer and had recently undergone surgery for a broken hip.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal service has announced that a probe will be held into the murderer’s death as it is considered to have taken place in custody.
FAIs are mandatory when someone dies behind bars and examine what the prison service could have done to prevent it. A preliminary hearing will be held at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on May 27.
Police suspected Tobin had been involved in several other unsolved killings, but efforts to get the convicted rapist to confess to more crimes were unsuccessful. His ashes were scattered at sea.
