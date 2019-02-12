Petition for West Lothian to rip up contract with bus fire firm

WORRIED parents want a bus firm’s contract binned after one their coaches burst into flames on the school run.

The Evening News told yesterday how about 20 pupils scrambled from the bus as it filled with smoke then burst into flames on the way to West Calder High.

E&M Horsburgh coach catches fire. Horsburgh are a bus hire company that have the contracts for several schols in the Lothians Picture sent in by passenger on A71 by bells Quarry

Now parents are signing an online petition for West Lothian Council to tear up their deal with firm E&M Horsburgh.

Petition organiser Karlene Scotland said: “Protect the pupils of West Lothian and surrounding areas - the buses are not fit for purpose and are an endanger to our school children.”

Dramatic footage from the A71 yesterday morning showed flames leaping 20ft into the air from the back of the bus. No one was hurt.

Ms Scotland said pupils from Linlithgow Academy have endured “substandard travel” provided by the Pumpherston-based firm under the West Lothian Council contract.

She said the contract despite the firm “failing others in the area.”

Back in December, parents told of concerns over the standard of an E&M Horsburgh coach on the school run from Winchburgh to Linlithgow Academy.

Mould was spotted on window ledges, water dripping from the ceiling, seats held together by tape and even a missing window.

Ms Scotland’s petition had attracted 183 signatures this morning towards a target of 200 - less than 24 hours after she launched it.

She added: “A bus carrying pupils to West Calder caught fire do we want our young children to be affected.

“Their lives were in danger and this could have been much worse. We need to stand together and stop our children being out in harms way.”

The Ban Horsburgh buses petition is available to sign online.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital