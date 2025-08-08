12 brilliant photos as Oasis superfans soak up the atmosphere ahead of Murrayfield gig

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 8th Aug 2025, 14:45 BST

Oasis superfans have been flocking to Murrayfield from around the globe ahead of the band’s gig on Friday.

Fans were soaking up the atmosphere outside Murrayfield Stadium on Friday afternoon, hours before the Britpop legends were set to take to the stage for their first Edinburgh gig in 16 years.

Fans from as far afield as New York were spotted around the stadium, while some are happy to catch the band in their hometown.

The evening will take on a special meaning for fans who have waited 16 years to see the band following their acrimonious split in 2009. With old wounds healed, the Gallagher brothers appear to be back on top form - and fans inside Murrayfield will be hoping this is a gig that lives long in the memory.

Keep reading to see Oasis fans soaking up the atmosphere at Murrayfield ahead of their first Edinburgh gig in 16 years.

Bre Sardoni from Tampa Florida and Christine Armstrong from Edinburgh unite from Half the World Away for the first Oasis concert in Edinburgh.

1. Show ready

Bre Sardoni from Tampa Florida and Christine Armstrong from Edinburgh unite from Half the World Away for the first Oasis concert in Edinburgh. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Bre Sardoni from Tampa Florida and Christine Armstrong from Edinburgh bagged merchandise at the store ahead of the concert.

2. All the merch

Bre Sardoni from Tampa Florida and Christine Armstrong from Edinburgh bagged merchandise at the store ahead of the concert. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Charlie and Andrew were looking forward to Little by Little and D'you Know What I Mean?

3. Oasis at Murrayfield

Charlie and Andrew were looking forward to Little by Little and D'you Know What I Mean? | NW

Anna Kowalski and Thilo Geertzen from Cologne Germany arrive at Murrayfield ahead of the gig.

4. From a distance

Anna Kowalski and Thilo Geertzen from Cologne Germany arrive at Murrayfield ahead of the gig. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

