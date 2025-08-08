Fans were soaking up the atmosphere outside Murrayfield Stadium on Friday afternoon, hours before the Britpop legends were set to take to the stage for their first Edinburgh gig in 16 years.

Fans from as far afield as New York were spotted around the stadium, while some are happy to catch the band in their hometown.

The evening will take on a special meaning for fans who have waited 16 years to see the band following their acrimonious split in 2009. With old wounds healed, the Gallagher brothers appear to be back on top form - and fans inside Murrayfield will be hoping this is a gig that lives long in the memory.

Keep reading to see Oasis fans soaking up the atmosphere at Murrayfield ahead of their first Edinburgh gig in 16 years.

Bre Sardoni from Tampa Florida and Christine Armstrong from Edinburgh unite from Half the World Away for the first Oasis concert in Edinburgh.

Bre Sardoni from Tampa Florida and Christine Armstrong from Edinburgh bagged merchandise at the store ahead of the concert.

Charlie and Andrew were looking forward to Little by Little and D'you Know What I Mean?

Anna Kowalski and Thilo Geertzen from Cologne Germany arrive at Murrayfield ahead of the gig.