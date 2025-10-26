Setting off from the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, protesters marched through the city centre before stopping at the Meadows for speeches and music at a peaceful anti-poverty rally, on Saturday, October 25.

Peter Kelly, chief executive of the Poverty Alliance, said: “Yesterday around 5000 people took to the streets of Edinburgh to demand better. Our collective voice was loud - demanding better than hunger, poverty and destitution.

“People, organisations and communities from across Scotland came together in the hope of a better future, one rooted in inclusion, unity and solidarity. But now it is over to our elected members to deliver that vision.

“Our governments at all levels must now deliver better jobs, better social security and better investment in life’s essentials so we can finally build a Scotland free from poverty.”

An estimated 5,000 people attended the march and rally in Edinburgh according to organisers.

Protesters met outside the Scottish Parliament and marched to the Meadows for speeches and music.

Protesters of all ages joined in as the march made its way through Edinburgh city centre.