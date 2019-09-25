Pictures show damage after car smashes into railings in Edinburgh's West End

THE railings of a city-centre tenement were demolished when two cars crashed in the road outside.

One of the cars smashed into the railings and was left hanging over the edge of the basement area after the accident in Chester Street in the West last night (Tuesday).

Police have put up temporary barriers around the property in Chester Street.

Police responded to reports of the crash at around 9.25pm. An ambulance was summoned to attend to one man with suspected injuries. And two fire engines were also at the scene.

Part of the road was cordoned off while the emergency services dealt with the accident.

The railings were smashed and parts of the low wall which they were attached to could be seen lying in the basement area below, alongside a smashed flower tub and bits of a vehicle's registration plate.

Temporary barriers were put up to replace the missing railings and protect passers-by.

