Pizza Hut has revealed that three of its nine Edinburgh restaurants are among the 68 UK Pizza Huts set to close.

Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants which will close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration. It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

This Pizza Hut at Fort Kinnaird will close for good.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.

However, among the 68 Pizza Huts still set to close across the UK, the chain has revealed that its Edinburgh restaurants at Fountain Park, Fort Kinnaird and Hanover Street will close for good.

That leaves it’s other six Edinburgh restaurants at North Bridge, Morningside Road, Newington Road, Raeburn Place, St John’s Road and Leith Walk remaining open.

This Pizza Hut on Hanover Street will also close. | Ena Saracevic/NW

The announcement comes less than a year after the business was rescued by investment firm Directional Capital, which stepped in following the collapse of its previous operator, Heart with Smart Limited, that owed nearly £40 million in debt.

But despite efforts to stabilise the chain, DC London Pie faced mounting financial pressure, culminating in a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax.

In a statement, Pizza Hut confirmed that 64 of its restaurants will continue trading after being acquired in a pre-pack administration deal by Yum! Brands, the company behind Pizza Hut globally. Around 1,277 employees will transfer to the new entity, while up to 741 jobs could be lost.

This Pizza Hut branch at Fountain Park will also close its doors for good. | Google

Nicolas Burquier, managing director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was “a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.”

The closures mark another chapter in the long decline of high street casual dining chains, many of which have struggled since the pandemic due to rising costs, changing consumer habits, and the growing dominance of delivery services.