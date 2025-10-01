Plans to build a new Edinburgh three-storey block with 11 townhouse flats have been refused permission due to flooding concerns.

Lar Housing Trust submitted plans back in March to build the new homes in three blocks at a car park 60 metres west of 1 Ford's Road in Stenhouse,

The applicant had proposed to change the two portions of the underused Westwood House car park into a residential development.

The two plots have the capacity to accommodate three blocks of three and a half storey townhouses. This would provide a total of 11 four bedroom family homes.

However, with the site situated close to the Water of Leith as it passes by Saughton Park, the application was passed to the Development Management Sub-Committee as SEPA had objected to the plans due to flooding concerns.

The proposed site of the new townhouse flats at Ford's Road in the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh, currently an underused car park. | Google Maps

SEPA advised in their consultation response that the site is at risk from flooding from the Water of Leith and that this will “create an island of development, where flood free access and egress, in a 200 year-plus climate change scenario, is not achievable”.

The sub-committee rejected the proposals, after being recommended to do so by the council’s chief planning officer David Givan.

He said: “The proposal will be sustainable in terms of location, transport, energy efficiency and reusing previously developed land.

“However, the proposal cannot mitigate for flood risk, and the development would be at risk of flooding.

“Due to the flooding issues the proposal cannot be supported and, therefore, the development is unacceptable. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The design proposals included in this application have been developed to provide a desirable housing development as part of a wider residential area in Edinburgh.

“Change of use of an underused car parking area, located in a well-connected and well serviced part of the city, into a residential development aligns perfectly with the current wider guidance.

“The proposal maximises the use of existing infrastructure and public transport while reducing the need for developing sites on the outskirts of the Edinburgh.

“Increased number of residents positively influences the local economy by increasing the footfall. The proposal is a response to the City of Edinburgh Council drive towards a sustainable, net-zero city where use of existing assets is maximised and active travel and public transport replace car ownership.”

An artist's impression of how the new townhouse flats would look. | Lar Housing Trust

A total of eight representations were received for this application- seven objections and one in support.

Locals raised concerned about a loss of parking for surrounding residents, concerns over increased traffic, flood risk, over-development in the area, an impact on views from residential properties, and that the proposal would damage Saughton Park.

One said: “The proposed development seems barely thought through. Ford's Road currently provides car parking access for many and attempting to build anywhere down it will cause massive issues for current tenants in Elfin Square.

“I am strongly in favour of building new flats, especially in city locations, but surely there has been more thought behind the people using Ford's Road, the three car parks that are actively in use and the lack of alternative parking for residents.”

However, the one note of support said: “Any new build of residential properties for affordable rent would be welcome.”