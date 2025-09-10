Plans approved to open two Edinburgh Morrisons petrol stations 24 hours a day at Granton and South Gyle
Motor Fuel Group Limited submitted two separate planning applications in March for the Morrisons petrol stations at the Gyle Shopping Centre and Waterfront Broadway in Granton.
Both applications were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on September 3.
The Gyle petrol station currently operates 6am-10pm seven days a week, while the Granton petrol station is currently open 6am-11pm seven days a week.
Commenting on both applications, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “No restrictive conditions relating to the application site have been identified, there does not appear to be either any operational development proposed or any material change of use of the land and premises.”
The applications for certificate of lawfulness for both Edinburgh petrol stations were approved without conditions. And neither application received any public comments on the council’s online planning portal.