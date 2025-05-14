Plans have been approved to turn an Edinburgh letting agents in the New Town into a new boutique apartments hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was submitted in February by Dunpark Property Agents, for alterations associated with the proposed change of use from Class 1A (Shops and financial, professional and other services) to Boutique Apart Hotel (Class 7 Hotels and Hostels), at 1 - 1A Abercromby Place.

The property is a B-listed office building currently used by the applicant, which was previously the offices of property developers MacTaggart and Mickel. In the 1990s it was refurbished following a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boutique hotel plans include five apartments: four one-bedroom units, one two bedroom unit, and an office space for Dunpark Property Agents. The apartments will each include a private bathroom, kitchen, and lounge space.

The proposed apart hotel will be supported by an on-site management suite which will be staffed between the hours of 8.45am and 5.15pm. Residents will be provided with keyless electronic access to the proposed properties and the apart hotel guests will also have 24/7 access to reception staff and a general 24/7 contact number will also be available.

Approving the plans on May 6, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.

“The property has been subject to numerous alterations over time and the internal works would represent suitable changes that would not detract from the architectural features of merit in-situ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, the proposed internal layout would retain a degree of readability and would also retain the remaining features of worth.

“Therefore, the proposals will not have a detrimental impact on any historical architectural features and will not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.”

The current letting agents at 1-1A Abercromby Place, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent North Planning and Development Ltd said: “The proposed development will be operated to the highest standards, featuring a staffed reception, guest services, and a 24/7 reception response facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A comprehensive suite of management measures, as detailed in the submitted Plan of Management, will ensure that the development integrates seamlessly with the surrounding area.

“Beyond securing the future of Dunpark’s business, the addition of the apart-hotel will safeguard existing jobs within the company while creating new employment opportunities. This includes direct employment within the apart-hotel as well as indirect economic benefits through increased demand for local services, such as contractors and suppliers.

“The development will positively contribute to the local economy, reinforcing Dunpark’s commitment to supporting the community.

“Given the proposal’s compliance with planning policies, its contribution to Dunpark’s business sustainability, and its positive economic impact, we respectfully commend the application to the City of Edinburgh Council and request that planning permission and listed building consent be granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the applicant’s architect, Crichton Wood Architects, added: “Utilising our original concept, the solution was to repeat and play on the existing visual curve of the ground floor form, at the junction between Dublin Street and Abercromby Place.

“This shape was introduced to form light and ventilation wells down to Units D and E at lower basement level, while creating a spatial and acoustic divider between the retained office and Unit A.

“Importantly, there is no change to the outside elevation from the street and even as you look through the glass the subtle curved forms could be considered integral to the original design.

“The other significant key design idea that has been introduced is to avoid any new fabric touching the existing ceiling and cornice in the existing office. This has been achieved by designing a new partition that does not go up to the full height of the ceiling and is secured by outriggers from the new dropped ceiling that was introduced during the alterations by MacTaggert and Mickel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant’s had previously applied for permission to build five residential flats at the site which was accepted but never acted upon. Another application, this time for a boutique hotel at the site was refused in 2023.

The latest proposals received one objection, from The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, who said: “Proposals to convert the lower ground and ground floor into a boutique apart hotel does not respect the historic character of the building.

“Traditionally retail at ground floor, the removal of this space from a historically public use will impact the character of the street, world heritage site and conservation area.

“Incremental change of this nature should be avoided and the ground floor particularly should remain a retail or public space. The downtakings of walls, doors and the moving of the staircase all result in an unacceptable loss of historic fabric, damaging the integrity of the interiors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staircases in particular are protected under the listing of the building and contributes greatly to the sense of movement in the property. It should not be moved, to preserve the original proportions and material of the listed building.”

Addressing the layout concerns, the council’s chief planning officer added: “This is not a material consideration for Listed Building Consent.”