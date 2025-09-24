Plans have been approved to turn an Edinburgh office into a new early learning centre for kids under school age, with 23 notes of support from locals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans submitted in July by Play Works Edinburgh Ltd, for a change of use from offices to assembly and leisure at 34-36 Argyle Place in Marchmont, were approved by the council’s planning department on September 17.

The frontage of this ground and basement floor property will remain unchanged, maintaining the original Victorian shopfront appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internally no structural changes are needed, although the four rooms on the ground floor and four rooms in the basement, currently set-up as three office rooms and one reception room on each floor, will be transformed into three play areas, an infant area, a single office, storage space, and a ‘book nook’ for kids to enjoy reading.

The former offices at 34 - 36 Argyle Place in Marchmont will soon be transformed into a new early learning centre for pre-school children. | Google Maps

A supporting statement by the applicant’s agent in the planning documents was quick to point out this new venture is not a soft play centre.

It said: “It is not a soft play centre. Those are indoor play areas, often crowded, with slides, pits, climbing structures etc, equipment padded with soft materials to prevent injury from physical exertion. There will not be any loud music, video screens or staff dressed up to provide comic entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant offers a ‘early learning’ service for children under school age, accompanied by, and interacting with their parent(s). The layout shows various, gated, specific activity areas/spaces that create a safe, calm, caring and nurturing environment for young children to interact and experience.

“Customers are parents with children from infancy to school. This makes it highly unlikely that the daily operations will generate noise, anti-social behaviour or other activities that impact on amenity.

“The proposed use with parents and young children engaged in early learning, does not give rise to odour, loss of daylighting, loss of sunlight, loss of privacy or a change in space.

“In conclusion, the change of use from Class 4 offices to Class 11 will not result in detriment to those already living nearby, all in accordance with the development plan. Conditional planning permission should be granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approving this change of use application in Marchmont, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The external alterations will be a of high-quality using traditional methods which safeguards the existing character of the parade of shops.

“The site is located within an area which is easily accessible by public transport links and the proposed use would not result in an unacceptable increase in traffic locally as no car parking is proposed.

“The proposal is compatible with the surrounding uses and will not lead to a significant increase in noise, disturbance and on-street activity at unsociable hours.

“The change of use from an office to a restricted Class 11 (play area space) will not have a materially detrimental effect on the living conditions of nearby residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion. The proposal is acceptable.”

Play Works Edinburgh said it will operate at Argyle Place from 9am-4pm, Monday to Sunday. And that employment will be created for one full-time and three part-time members of staff, with at least two on the premises during opening hours, with all staff “suitably qualified from the childhood practise field”.

This application received 23 comments, all of which were in support. Locals said this application would have no impact on amenity, no major impact on traffic, and that the use would benefit the community.

The application site comprises vacant offices last occupied by Combinico Limited. Originally, 34-36 Argyle Place were two separate shop units, constructed in the Victorian period, and part of a Baronial terrace of shops that runs the full length of Argyle Place on the west side.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/