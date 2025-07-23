Plans approved to turn empty Edinburgh retail unit into a new chiropractic clinic in Stockbridge
Scotland College of Chiropractic’s plans for the vacant retail unit at the western end of a contemporary row of eight individual shop units, at 132 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, were submitted at the start of June and approved by the planning department on July 15.
The application involves internal alterations to form individual rooms relating to use as a chiropractic clinic. This includes treatment rooms, reception and waiting area, office, staff space/tea preparation area, WCs, storage cupboards and an imaging/ X-ray room.
The application received no notes of support or objections on the council’s online planning portal.
