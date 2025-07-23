The council has approved plans to turn an empty Stockbridge retail unit into a new chiropractic clinic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland College of Chiropractic’s plans for the vacant retail unit at the western end of a contemporary row of eight individual shop units, at 132 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, were submitted at the start of June and approved by the planning department on July 15.

Artist's impressions of the planned new Stockbridge chiropractic clinic. | Andrew Allan Architecture Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application involves internal alterations to form individual rooms relating to use as a chiropractic clinic. This includes treatment rooms, reception and waiting area, office, staff space/tea preparation area, WCs, storage cupboards and an imaging/ X-ray room.

The application received no notes of support or objections on the council’s online planning portal.