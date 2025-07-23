Plans approved to turn empty Edinburgh retail unit into a new chiropractic clinic in Stockbridge

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
The council has approved plans to turn an empty Stockbridge retail unit into a new chiropractic clinic.

Scotland College of Chiropractic’s plans for the vacant retail unit at the western end of a contemporary row of eight individual shop units, at 132 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, were submitted at the start of June and approved by the planning department on July 15.

Artist's impressions of the planned new Stockbridge chiropractic clinic.placeholder image
Artist's impressions of the planned new Stockbridge chiropractic clinic. | Andrew Allan Architecture Ltd

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application involves internal alterations to form individual rooms relating to use as a chiropractic clinic. This includes treatment rooms, reception and waiting area, office, staff space/tea preparation area, WCs, storage cupboards and an imaging/ X-ray room.

The application received no notes of support or objections on the council’s online planning portal.

Related topics:EdinburghCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice