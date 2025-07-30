Plans have been approved to turn a former Edinburgh cake shop into a hot food takeaway.

The proposals for 3 South Clerk Street were submitted by a Mr Kamran in May and approved by the council’s planning department on July 23.

The application site is a vacant mid-terrace ground floor commercial unit within a four-storey row of tenements, situated in the Southside Conservation Area. The plans include an external flue on the rear elevation that would terminate above eaves level.

This former cake shop at 3 South Clerk Street in Edinburgh will soon become a new hot food takeaway after change of use plans were accepted by the council. | Google Maps

Approving the proposed change of use of the existing vacant shop to form a hot food takeaway, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The external works would be situated to the enclosed rear elevation of the application site and by virtue of this, it would have a neutral impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposals have regard to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the conservation area and are acceptable. It is not anticipated that the proposal would lead to an unreasonable impact upon residential amenity.

“In terms of the proposed use itself, this would represent a suitable commercial addition to the application site and would contribute towards the vitality and vibrancy of the mixed-use nature of the surrounding area.”

The application received two objections, regarding seagulls and E-bike deliveries, which planners deemed as “not material planning considerations”.

The applicant now has three years to carry out the needed change of use works at 3 South Clerk Street.