Plans for a new 17-room student block in the west of Edinburgh have been refused again after 88 objections from local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals for the vacant plot at Inglis Green Gait in the Longstone area, previously consented for residential use, were submitted to the council’s planning department on February 17 by agent Studio DuB, on behalf of the land owner Mr J O'Rourke. The council previously rejected plans submitted in February 2022 for student accommodation on this site.

This latest submission would have seen the erection of a single residential student accommodation building with 17 student rooms and a footpath connecting to the east hard-standing area outside the boundary. Each unit would have had its own kitchen and bathroom facilities and range in size from 18m2 to 22m2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the new student block would have looked. | Studio DuB

Refusing these latest proposals on May 28 for 1A Inglis Green Gait, situated next to Redhall Park, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal does not comply with the development plan. The principle of development is not acceptable as a suitable quality of amenity and unit mix have not been provided.

“The proposal will have a damaging impact on the trees and landscape value of the site and there is no arboricultural reason for the removal and loss of trees. Suitable replacement planting cannot be provided to offset the loss.

“The scale, form and materials of the building is suitable within its surroundings; however, the proposal will impact the landscape character and setting of the area.

“The internal amenity of the units for future occupiers will be satisfactory, but external amenity including open space is not suitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, the proposal does not comply with the development plan and the application is unacceptable. Therefore, refusal is recommended. There are no other considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

There were 110 public representations received by the council for this application, including 88 objections, one neutral and 21 supporting comments.

Objectors highlighted the potential impact to wildlife and biodiversity, the loss of trees and the acoustic and visual screening from railway, the loss of green space and positive environmental impact of trees.

The current empty site at Inglis Green Gait near the Union Canal in Longstone, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also objections concerned about the impact on sense of place, sense of community, quality of life, wellbeing and health, the impact on railway infrastructure, traffic, waste, emergency services, and local facilities. As well as the impact to public transport services and lack of connections to further and higher education, no parking available for students, visitors, deliveries etc, and concerns about the excessive scale of the proposals in such a tight area.

Those in support of the application said it would have a positive impact on the local community and economy, help meet a “demand for student accommodation” in Edinburgh and the local area, and “the design, layout, and additional planting is compatible with the area”.