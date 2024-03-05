Plans for fire-hit former Edinburgh nursery to become flats
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lanark Road Nursery never re-opened after a blaze ripped through the Colinton building in May 2021. Kids attended a temporary facility for a period but the nursery closed down for good last year.
Since then, the site has become an 'unfortunate gathering spot' for 'curious teenagers', according to a document by developer Gary Anderson. He considered building a replacement nursery but decided that option was unviable and has now opted for a residential development.
The latest plans would see 14 flats created, including nine two-bedroom homes, three with three bedrooms each and two penthouses with two bedrooms each. It is claimed the development will fit in with the context of the surrounding area.
The document reads: "The application proposal aims to turn a tragic accident, that ultimately led to the closure of the previous nursery business, into an opportunity to restore the site to its former residential use and bring high-quality homes to a much sought-after area of the city.
"In so doing, the site will be re-activated and will become an integral part of the wider community, improving the landscape and providing suitable replacement to a fire-damaged building."