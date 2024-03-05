Plans for fire-hit former Edinburgh nursery to become flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh nursery badly damaged by a devastating fire could be demolished and replaced by flats.

Lanark Road Nursery never re-opened after a blaze ripped through the Colinton building in May 2021. Kids attended a temporary facility for a period but the nursery closed down for good last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, the site has become an 'unfortunate gathering spot' for 'curious teenagers', according to a document by developer Gary Anderson. He considered building a replacement nursery but decided that option was unviable and has now opted for a residential development.

A new block of flats is planned for the former nursery site

The latest plans would see 14 flats created, including nine two-bedroom homes, three with three bedrooms each and two penthouses with two bedrooms each. It is claimed the development will fit in with the context of the surrounding area.

The document reads: "The application proposal aims to turn a tragic accident, that ultimately led to the closure of the previous nursery business, into an opportunity to restore the site to its former residential use and bring high-quality homes to a much sought-after area of the city.