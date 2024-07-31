Plans for former Edinburgh cafe to become martial arts studio

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are afoot for a former cafe in Edinburgh to become a martial arts studio.

Piecebox Cafe bar in Polwarth closed in 2022 after being hit by staff shortages.

Now, an established jiu jitsu school in the city is bidding to take over the Merchiston Avenue site.

The basement, which is the part of the building Playfair Jiu Jitsu wants to transform, was previously used as kitchen and storage space.

A jiu jitsu studio is planned

A planning statement outlines the plans, saying the space is ‘ideal for martial arts fitness and training’.

It continues: “The existing space is located on the ground floor of the building.

“The proposed change of use will make a positive contribution to the area - no physical alterations are proposed - the proposed change of use of the site will increase the range of services in the area and has potential to support local businesses.

“The lower ground space will be used as currently exists, with only minor changes to the existing colour scheme and minor internal alterations to increase the usable floor space with upgrades to the toilets and shower room.”