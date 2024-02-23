Plans for major Edinburgh housing development spark resident backlash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a major housing development on Edinburgh's southern edge have sparked a backlash among residents.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes (BDW) held a consultation event on Tuesday amid plans for new homes, retail and commercial space at a site on Frogston Road East near Mortonhall. It is the third time the developers have consulted on such proposals, with previous efforts to build houses on the site ditched in 2019 and 2020 after local outcry.

The firm behind the proposals says they will help to solve the city's housing emergency by delivering a wide range of new homes. Bosses have also attempted to placate residents by offering to plant trees, install active travel infrastructure.

Developers want to create a 'sustainable community' on Edinburgh's southern edge

The housebuilder also said jobs could be created in the area as a result of the development as companies would be encouraged to set up shop in retail and commercial units. New residents would enjoy spectacular views of the Pentland Hills and avail of electric vehicle charging ports and a bike hire scheme, it is claimed.

However, many residents insist the plans would put major pressure on already-stretched services. Nearby Frogston Primary School is set to be expanded due to an increase in pupil numbers, while locals are said to be finding it difficult to access GPs and dentists.

There are also concerns about the impact on wildlife, with warnings rare species like Skylark, Tree Sparrow and Yellowhammer would be banished from the area. Traffic woes and a worsening of air quality are other big fears.

More than 500 people have signed a petition against the development. Meanwhile, Tuesday's gathering at the Toby Carvery on Howden Hall Road was said to have been well-attended to the extent that the developers ran out of feedback forms.

One nearby resident of six years, who asked not to be named, said: "In terms of things like GP appointments, dental appointments, primary school places, people are really struggling already to have access to these services.

"So the fear is that adding more people into the already-exhausted infrastructure is just going to cripple it. There just wasn't an answer from the developers, they just said that it was the council's responsibility and that's not something they deal with."

The local continued: "Edinburgh can meet its quota of housing without having to build on this field that's not part of the designated land that is necessary to build the amount of houses that they want. That tells me that it's an option driven by profit.

"Much of the green belt in this area is owned by The Catchelraw Trust and the Trotter family and from my perspective, companies will have options to build all over the country... but the driving force behind this particular development is that their (the landowners) wealth is tied up in the land that they own. They stand a lot to gain from the housing development."

He added: "There's ways that the land could be used that actually benefits the existing residents. One of those is that it be maintained for its established purpose which is farm land, which is much needed if the UK is wanting to become more self-sufficient.

"That land is disappearing around Edinburgh as density grows and that is a bit of a blight on the land."

Labour MP for Edinburgh South Ian Murray has already spoken out against the plans. He told the Evening News: “I share the concerns of many residents surrounding this new development at Frogston Road East and the impact it will have on public services and infrastructure for new and existing residents.

“After years of Scottish Government cuts, up to 20,000 constituents in Edinburgh South will not be able to register with a GP, let alone get an appointment, primary schools are oversubscribed and there are traffic safety concerns in the area.

“We need new housing in Edinburgh but it must be accompanied by investment in public services and infrastructure. I created my Build Better Places campaign in 2021 to plead with the Scottish Government that, when encouraging development in South Edinburgh, they must provide the facilities that make a place worth living in.”

A spokeswoman for BDW and The Catchelraw Trust said: “This proposal would provide essential new homes, including affordable homes, offering a wide range of sizes and types to meet with local need and demand.

“Following two previous consultations, we have listened to the local community and have been continuing engagement with City of Edinburgh Council. This has led to amendments to the proposal, which would benefit local people.

“At the core of the revised proposals is a mobility hub, a concept that reimagines the future of transport within the community. By integrating a variety of transport services and facilities, the hub aims to reduce dependency on private vehicles, creating a healthier, more sustainable environment, with dedicated walking and cycling routes.