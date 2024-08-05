Plans for new Edinburgh hotel and restaurant on site of former office

Plans have been launched to turn an Edinburgh office block into a hotel.

Developers MRP are consulting the public on its proposals to transform Edinburgh One, located near the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Morrison Street.

The former office block now lies empty and could soon become a four-star Clayton Hotel.

With another hotel under construction within the EICC itself, the scheme would further boost development in what has become one of the city’s biggest property growth areas.

A hotel is planned in the former office block | Google

According to MRP, the building has been ‘stripped internally to its shell’ and now stands ready to become part of the already 27-property strong Clayton portfolio.

The ground floor of the building would host a public restaurant and bar.

There are also plans to have a gym and conference facilities on site - as well as between 250 and 275 beds.

Around 70 jobs would be created if the scheme goes ahead, it is claimed.

Writing on a website dedicated to the scheme, the developer said: “We are responding to an increasing demand for hotel accommodation in the capital.

“Located near to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), the Clayton Hotel is ideally positioned for business travellers and tourists alike.

“The former office building is vacant and has been stripped back to its shell, with the façade of the building experiencing water-damage and being in a state of disrepair.

“This proposal represents a major investment in the city, which will repopulate the building, provide employment opportunities and support the local economy.

“These hotel proposals are fully policy compliant, and the City Centre is considered an appropriate location for new hotel developments, which will address increasing demand and contribute to retail vitality.”

Odysseus Capital Management bought Edinburgh One in 2021 but by 2023 the office block had gone into administration.

It is expected that construction of the car-free hotel would take around 24 months.