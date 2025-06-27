The City of Edinburgh Council’s retrofit project has taken a major step forward this month with the submission of a planning application by Collective Architecture.

Built in the 1960s and now designated as Category A listed buildings, Cables Wynd House and Linksview House collectively provide 310 homes, the majority of which are owned by the Council for social rent.

Under the plans, the iconic ‘Banana Flats’ as they are known by locals would see a £69 million investment to make the homes safer and more energy efficient.

These landmark buildings have served generations of residents, and this project represents a significant investment in securing their future as safe, high-quality homes.

The proposed works are being driven by the need to meet the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing – EESSH2.

Achieving compliance will require substantial upgrades to both the building fabric and mechanical systems. Alongside this, the council has identified the opportunity to deliver wider improvements that will bring the buildings in line with modern new-build standards.

An artist's impression of Linksview House after the retrofit works. | City of Edinburgh Council

Key elements of the proposal include: Energy Efficiency Upgrades: Improved insulation, window replacements, and energy-efficient heating systems to meet EESSH2 standards.

- Fire Safety Enhancements: Installation of sprinkler systems, smoke ventilation, a new fire-fighting lift, and improved fire compartmentalisation in communal areas. The removal of legacy bin chutes and inclusion of internal waste management facilities will also contribute to enhanced fire safety.

- Resident Safety and Security: Upgraded internal and external lighting, a comprehensive review of CCTV systems, and improved access control throughout the buildings.

- Landscape and Placemaking Improvements: The refurbishment project presents a unique opportunity to reimagine the outdoor environment surrounding both towers. Proposals include new play areas, external seating, wildflower meadows, sustainable urban drainage systems (SUDS), and a full review of parking and waste facilities.

Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener Lezley Marion Cameron said: “I am delighted that the proposals for the council’s £69 million investment in Cables Wynd House and Linksview House have now been submitted to the CEC Planning Service, setting out our plans to make our residents’ homes safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

“Cables Wynd and Linksview House residents have long campaigned for this much needed and substantive investment in their homes to happen. Their influence and input into our consultation sessions have shaped these proposals and is hugely valued.

“I look forward to continuing this positive engagement with Cables Wynd and Linksview House residents and Leith Ward councillors as the project progresses.”

How Cables Wynd House will look after the works are carried out in Leith. | City of Edinburgh Council

Carl Baker, architect and certified Passivhaus designer for Collective Architecture, said: “Collective Architecture is proud to be working with The City of Edinburgh Council on the retrofit of Cables Wynd House and Linksview House. Our proposals place residents at the heart of the process, aiming to provide greener, warmer homes, while celebrating and sensitively enhancing the unique character of the Category A listed buildings.

“As part of a just transition, our carefully considered interventions will improve the thermal and environmental performance of the iconic structures - boosting energy efficiency and alleviating the risk of fuel poverty.

“As with many of our projects, meaningful resident engagement has been central to the design process and will remain a key focus through the final design stage and into construction.”

Subject to planning approval, the council says it will continue to engage closely with residents throughout the design and construction process, ensuring their needs remain at the heart of the project.