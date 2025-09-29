A fresh bid to build houses on the site of a former gas works faces rejection amid concern the land could pose a ‘very high risk’ to people’s health.

The application for 14 new houses at Arniston Gas Works, near Gorebridge, is the fifth in 17 years by developers hoping to create homes on the land.

However a report from Midlothian Council’s environmental health bosses has called for it to be rejected saying previous uses of the site mean it could potentially be contaminated.

Urging councillors to refuse permission, the team said they had ‘significant concerns due to the potentially contaminative historic site uses and the potential impact of contamination to affect the development site’.

They said: “The previous site uses are the former gas works ,shallow mine workings, coal bing and flytipping.

“On the basis of these comments, it is likely that contamination is present on site at such levels that it would pose a very high risk to the health of any future residents they recommend the proposal be refused.”

The application is recommended for refusal by planning officers but has been called in by Councillor Ellen Scott so elected members can consider the historic use of the site and impact on nearby residents.

The planning officers report also points out the new housing would impact on mature trees on the site and ancient woodland next to it and that if the developer met the distances required to protect the woods then only two of the 14 homes proposed could be built.

It says: “The site is covered by significant mature woodland which is classifiedas native woodland. Woodland to the north of the site and on thenorthern boundary is also listed in the Ancient Woodland Inventory.

“This is irreplaceable habitat, is of very high value and should be retained andprotected, in accordance with Midlothian Council and ScottishGovernment policy on trees and deforestation.”

The application will be discussed by Midlothian planning committee next week.