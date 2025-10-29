Plans to turn an empty cafe unit at the Edinburgh end of the Union Canal into a new pilates studio have been approved.

Miss Rachel Stott applied to the council’s planning department in July for a change of use from cafe to pilates studio at 129 Fountainbridge.

The empty ground floor unit at the Lochrin Basin side of the four-storey Quayside House, overlooking the start of the Union Canal in Edinburgh, will provide customers at the new pilates studio with a calm and relaxing environment overlooking the water.

The former Akva Swedish cafe bar will require very few alterations to become a pilates studio, with the plans showing the shell unit will have a changing room and toilet added, with the main area set-up for pilates.

Approving the plans on October 21, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal is acceptable in principle in that it would represent an appropriate commercial use that would be compatible with the existing commercial nature of the area and it would also contribute towards the vibrancy and vitality of the locus.

“Furthermore, the introduction of this use would not result in the erosion of the retail provision within the locus as the existing use is that of a Class 3 (cafe).

“In relation to the proposed physical works, these would be solely internal and therefore do not constitute development.

“The nature of the proposed use, as a pilates studio, is not considered to result in unreasonable noise disturbance in the context of the site and its surrounds.

“There are no residential dwellings directly above or adjacent to the premises and the neighbouring attached properties are commercial in nature.”

The new pilates studio will open in the ground floor of Quayside House at the Edinburgh end of the Union Canal. | Google Maps/ stock

In the planning documents, the applicant's agent, Montgomery Forgan Associates, said: “The change of use from a cafe to a pilates studio would not have a negative impact upon the remainder of the building in which it sits, given it would remove odours that can be associated with Class 3 uses as well as being fully compatible with the remaining ground floor Class 11 use.

“The location of the application site within a mixed use area within the city centre with good public transport, pedestrian and cycle links, allows the proposals to add to the vibrancy of the area as well as being a compatible use within the building itself.”

A public representation was received that raised concerns regarding the potential loss of an active frontage in this section of the canal.

However, the premises has a glazed front and the application does not propose to alter this frontage. The proposed use as a pilates studio would involve the internal space being regularly utilised for these operations, therefore retaining the active frontage.

