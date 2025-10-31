Plans to turn an Edinburgh bridal shop into a nail salon have been approved by the council’s planning department.

The proposals submitted on August 1 by Lewis and Clarke Limited for the conversion of the existing unit at 66 Morningside Road into a nail salon and associated works, were approved by the council on October 22.

Minor internal reconfiguration is proposed to improve the functionality and layout of the commercial space. These works are non-structural and do not involve the removal of significant historic fabric.

Existing decorative features at the former Kudos Bridal shop, such as cornices and original shelving, will be retained and protected in the new Townhouse Nail Care salon. A raft ceiling is proposed which would house the lighting, ventilation and extract.

A new external sign will be introduced as part of a separate Advertisement Consent application. This application includes only the fixings and framework to accommodate future signage, with careful attention to be paid to avoid damage to the listed fabric.

This former bridal salon on Morningside Road is set to be transformed into a new nail salon after the plans were approved. | Google Maps

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest. The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent Opfer Logan Architects said: “All materials and interventions are proposed to be sympathetic, reversible, and carried out with minimal disturbance to the existing fabric.

“The building’s long-term use and maintenance will be supported by these upgrades, ensuring continued public benefit from its conservation and function.”

The application received one objection on the council’s online planning portal, from The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

The group said: “The proposal lacks information regarding the proposed works, such as details for the new suspended ceiling and installation of internal walls.

“These elements are part of the character of the listed building and the method of installing and hanging a new ceiling will likely cause damage to the existing historic features, cornicing, decorative ceiling, and skirtings.

“Obscuring original features does not enhance the special interest of the building. These elements of the proposal fail to preserve or enhance the special architectural character of the listed building, contradict Edinburgh Council guidance, and conflict with ENV 12 (a, b & c) of City Plan 2030. The panel, therefore, objects to these proposals.”

The property forms part of a late 19th-century terrace (58–66 Morningside Road) and is recognised for its exceptional projecting timber shopfront, designed by Alexander W. Macnaughton in 1893.

The three-storey and attic structure features cream sandstone, timber sash windows, and a distinctive shopfront with fluted columnar mullions, a recessed entrance, and tile flooring.

The applicant now has three years to carry out the alterations at 66 Morningside Road, opposite the Church Hill Theatre.