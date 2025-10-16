Plans have been lodged to turn an empty Edinburgh shop unit into a new wellness and pilates studio.

Mr William Murphy submitted a planning application to the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on October 1 for a change of use from Class 1A (shop) to Class 11 (leisure), for the unit on the ground floor of a residential block, at 1C Baileyfield Crescent in Portobello.

Stock photos of a pilates classs. (Picture: Pixabay)

The intention being to convert the empty space into a wellness and pilates studio and “provide lessons and support to the community through pilates”. The planning documents state that the unit is currently a shell and has not been used since it was built.

If the change of use is approved by the council, sessions and classes at the new wellness centre in Portobello would take place between 8am and 8pm.

The currently empty shop unit is situated on the ground floor of this residential block in Portobello. | Google Maps

The plans show the unit will have blockworm walls and insulation on the ceilings to separate the unit from the apartments above. Local residents in Baileyfield Crescent have been informed about the proposals.

If the new wellness and pilates studio is approved, the refuse will be collected from an existing point, including re-cycling, which was created when the block was constructed.