Plans have been submitted to turn an empty retail unit on Leith Walk into a new coffee shop and record store hybrid.

Jessica Roberts of Lounge 33 submitted a change of use application on April 30 to transform the empty unit at 373-375 Leith Walk, formerly occupied by Inform Signs & Graphics.

The premises will operate as a coffee shop and record store hybrid, selling cold sandwiches, pastries, and hot drinks. No cooking, frying, or on-site food preparation requiring extraction systems will take place if the proposal is accepted by the council’s planning department.

Only non-structural internal works are proposed to adapt the layout. While, no external changes, flues, or ventilation units are needed. The plans show that a bar service area and a retail area will be added to the former shop, and there will be space for 18 diners.

The former shop on Leith Walk, with plans in place to transform it into a new coffee shop and record store. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, Jessica said that her proposals would have no adverse impact on residential amenity and no cooking or food preparation that produces fumes will occur. She added that the use is low-impact and is suitable to be situated beneath the flats above, especially given the new coffee shop and record store’s hours of 7am until 4pm.

She also said: “The proposed use supports Leith Walk’s vibrant, mixed-use character. It will enhance the area by filling a vacant unit and drawing footfall. The hybrid model contributes to cultural diversity with its music and arts component.

“I am taking a currently vacant unit and investing money to revitalise the venue and create jobs for local people in the area. The site is well-served by buses, trams, and cycling routes. No parking demand or traffic generation will be caused.

“This proposal aligns with City of Edinburgh planning policies for town centre uses and mixed use areas. It presents no harm to residential amenity, requires no ventilation or structural works, and contributes positively to the vitality of Leith Walk. I respectfully request that planning permission be granted.”

The change of use application will now be decided upon by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department, which has so far received no public comments on the online planning portal.