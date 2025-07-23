Plans have been lodged to turn former Edinburgh city centre nightclub Espionage into a new spa, with pools, steam rooms and a sauna.

The proposals by India Building Limited seek to bring the floorspace back into active use at 4 India Buildings, Victoria Street, providing a destination spa facility.

The proposed use will be associated with, and directly accessible from, the existing Virgin Hotel located on the upper floors of the building for use by hotel guests, as well as the general public.

The application, submitted on July 11, seeks consent for the change of use of the existing floorspace from nightclub to spa facility, and internal and minor external alterations to a Category A Listed Building located within the Old Town Conservation Area and Old and New Towns of Edinburgh’ UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The site was recently subject to substantial redevelopment with the successful conversion of the upper floors of 1-6 India Buildings, 11-15 Victoria Street and 18-20 Cowgate into Virgin Hotels and function space.

This new proposed spa development is submitted by the same applicant and seeks to build on the success of Virgin Hotels, providing a “first-class spa accessible to hotel guests and the general public”.

Espionage was a notoriously cavernous nightclub in the Grassmarket, Edinburgh, which pulled in the punters during the noughties and 2010s before sadly closing in 2019. It had one entrance on Victoria Street and another off the Cowgate, and the venue, which had five floors, was known for its maze-like interior.

The site currently comprises vacant floorspace following the closure of Espionage nightclub in 2019. Nightclubbers spoke of their sadness when the cavernous multi-level venue announced its closure, with regulars reminiscing about great nights out there and losing friends in the sprawling nightclub.

The proposed spa would include a vitality pool, pool relaxation lounge, herbal steam rooms, a sauna and two plunge pools. The entrance to the proposed development will be taken from an existing doorway located between the Commons Club entrance and the Strathberry retail unit on Victoria Street.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The proposals have been sensitively designed to ensure that they do not impact on the significance of the Listed Building, or the character and appearance of the Old Town Conservation Area.

“The proposed application will allow the sustainable reuse of the existing floorspace within the city centre of Edinburgh, allowing for the continued use of the listed building whilst preserving its character and historic interest.

“The works would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the listed building or conservation area.”

Under the plans, the new spa’s entrance would be at level six on Victoria Street, with the spa reception and treatment rooms on level five. Treatment rooms and changing facilities would be situated on level four, and wet spa facilities and staff facilities on level three. While the second level would house the service access entrance, treatment rooms and plant/ storage space.

The proposed new internal alterations to the building include the removal of the existing accommodation stair between levels three and five, and installation of a new timber joist floor over the void.

They also include the removal of a small section of floor to allow the hotel lift shaft, which currently terminates at level five, to continue down to level two.

A new opening would be created within an original masonry wall at level four, while the plans also seek the removal of a section of the existing level three floor, including two original timber beams, two original cast iron columns on level three and the two original cast iron columns below on level two.

Externally, some minor alterations are proposed to enhance the building façade and allow access to the proposed use. External alterations include the replacement of selected windows to allow for ventilation of the primary spa spaces and the replacement of external doors with painted timber doors on the rear elevation.