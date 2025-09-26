Plans to turn a ‘ruinous building’ on the edge of the John Muir Way, in East Lothian, into a three bedroom house have been approved despite concerns from the local community.

East Lothian planners have approved proposals to turn the remains of the building, which it is claimed has lain in ruins for more than 60 years, into a home after ruling it would bring a redundant building back into use.

Gullane Community Council objected to the plans saying it was not a ‘desireable development’ in the countryside. They also called for archaeological studies to be carried out at the site.

The proposals lodged for applicant David Inglis looked to alter the remaining building and extend it ti create a single story home.

Giving the plans to go ahead, officers said the remaining walls of the building were head height and described as robust in the design statement.

They said there was historical map evidence of the property sitting on the site as far back as 1880 with a photograph from 1962 suggesting it has been in a state of disrepair since that date at least.

It was argued by the applicant that the property , which lies near Saltcoats Steadings and farm, does not overlook others and is “not easily overlooked itself”. They also said the new house would sit within the footprint of the building currently on the site.

Approving the plans, officers said: “The proposals are small scale in nature comprising the alteration and extension of an existing ruinous building to form one house and associated works.

“Whilst the site is not allocated for residential development, the application site is within walking distance of Gullane which is served with local shops, amenities and is also well connected to existing transport infrastructure.

“Proposals would therefore actively contribute toward local living with most amenities, facilities and services being within a 10-minute walk of the site.”

Planning permission for the house was granted.