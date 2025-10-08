Play it safe to combat alarming increase in mobile phone theft

Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of a phone snatching incident in London. Police disrupted an international network suspected of smuggling tens of thousands of stolen phones from the UK in its largest ever operation to tackle phone theft in London. The criminal organisation is believed to have smuggled up to 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China over the past 12 months

The recent news that thousands of stolen mobile phones have been “exported” to China made me recall a recent incident involving a relative of mine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were using their phone in London when an opportunist thief sped by on his bicycle, grabbing the phone out of their hand in the process, never to be seen again.

This prompted me to do a quick check on the incidence of mobile phone theft in London, and I found to my surprise, that 116,656 mobile phones were reported stolen last year equivalent to 320 a day or 13 an hour, which is the highest number on record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, Edinburgh is not immune from this type of theft and it is on the increase.

The company Travel and Tour World reported that: “Tourists to the UK are now encountering numerous risks due to an alarming rise in mobile thefts. The most recent statistics show an alarming increase, especially in popular holiday destinations such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and EDINBURGH (my emphasis).

Police have issued advice on how to minimise your chances of your goods being nicked. Such as: “Don’t leave your phone, iPad or camera unattended, out of your sight, or left on a table. Thieves can grab a phone from a table in seconds. Be aware of your surroundings and only use your mobile when it feels safe to do so and, when you’ve finished using it, put it away.” Common sense.

If, like me, you use your phone for purchases on a daily basis, particularly in a pub or restaurant, you should be aware of the number of people who have witnessed your transaction and who have noticed where you have put your phone, whether it be in your pocket or bag or carelessly left on the table. Play it safe!