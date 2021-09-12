Police appeal after driver critically injured in head-on crash in East Calder

It happened on Langton Road, around 9:45am on Saturday, and involved two cars.

Police said the 49-year old driver of a Vauxhall Mokka was taken to hospital with significant injuries. .

His condition was described as critical.

Police have appealed for witnesses

The 53-year old driver of a Toyota was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed to allow crash scene investigators to conduct enquiries at the location and officers have launched an appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.

“I would appeal to anyone in the area with information to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask motorists with dash cam devices to check their footage. They may have images which could assist our investigation.”

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1270 of September 11.

