Police appeal to trace Edinburgh taxi driver after toddler struck at pedestrian crossing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The four-year-old boy was struck by the vehicle on South Gyle Broadway, near Burne Cruick, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, April 15.
The youngster, who was hit at a pedestrian crossing, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People for treatment.
Police are now trying to trace the driver of the taxi, which is described as a black people carrier-type vehicle, who initially stopped at the scene before driving off in the direction of South Gyle Access Road without leaving details.
Constable Kristof Hona said: "We are appealing for the driver, or anyone that knows who the driver is, to come forward. If you were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage that could be useful in our investigation, get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2002 of April 15.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.