Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A toddler was left injured in hospital after he was hit by a taxi in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-year-old boy was struck by the vehicle on South Gyle Broadway, near Burne Cruick, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, April 15.

The youngster, who was hit at a pedestrian crossing, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A toddler was hit by a taxi on South Gyle Broadway | Google Maps

Police are now trying to trace the driver of the taxi, which is described as a black people carrier-type vehicle, who initially stopped at the scene before driving off in the direction of South Gyle Access Road without leaving details.

Constable Kristof Hona said: "We are appealing for the driver, or anyone that knows who the driver is, to come forward. If you were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage that could be useful in our investigation, get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2002 of April 15.