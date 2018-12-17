Police appeal to trace missing 52-year-old Leith man

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a man reported missing in the Leith area.

Andrew McGee was last seen leaving an address in Leith Walk at 7.30am on Wednesday, December 12th. He is believed to have returned later in the day, and then left sometime before 11.30pm.

The 52-year-old has not returned home since and officers are currently working to establish his whereabouts.

Andrew is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with blue/green eyes and short salt and pepper hair and dark eyebrows. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with the word ‘Sarah’ and a date.

He may be wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a black t-shirt with ‘Assembly’ written on it, blue jeans and carrying a black/yellow bag.

Andrew is also believed to have links to the Aberdeen and Inverness areas.

Sergeant George Nisbet, of Leith Police Station, said: “We continue to work to establish the circumstances surrounding Andrew going missing and would ask anyone who may have seen him since Wednesday to get in touch with us immediately.

“His family are very worried about him and, if Andrew see’s this appeal, we’d urge him to contact either police or his family as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3355 of December 13th.