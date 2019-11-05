Police appealing for witnesses after Prestonpans traffic collision

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Prestonpans yesterday.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:49 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:52 am

On Monday 4 November, the collision happened in the town’s High Street at 6:10pm and involved a Jeep and a Nissan.

Police Sergeant Dominic Doyle, Road Policing Unit said: “Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution, but we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police.”

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh roadworks: travel disruption expected due to Remembrance Day events, road closures and temporary traffic lights
Police are appealing for information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.