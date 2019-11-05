Police appealing for witnesses after Prestonpans traffic collision
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Prestonpans yesterday.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:52 am
On Monday 4 November, the collision happened in the town’s High Street at 6:10pm and involved a Jeep and a Nissan.
Police Sergeant Dominic Doyle, Road Policing Unit said: “Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution, but we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police.”
Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.