Police appealing for witnesses after Prestonpans traffic collision

On Monday 4 November, the collision happened in the town’s High Street at 6:10pm and involved a Jeep and a Nissan.

Police Sergeant Dominic Doyle, Road Policing Unit said: “Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution, but we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police.”

Police are appealing for information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...