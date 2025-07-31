Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the discharge of a firearm in Edinburgh to contact them.

A 23 year old man was taken to hospital after sustaining an injury to his arm during the incident in the Hailesland Gardens area around 3.40pm on Thursday, 24 July.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and after reviewing CCTV footage, officers have established several people were in the area at the time of the incident.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Gordon Couper, said: “I would like to reassure everyone that a team of experienced detectives are working on this case.

“I believe there are people in the community who have information and for whatever reason they are not passing it on. I would appeal to them to help us and contact us. We are piecing together what happened and your detail could be the vital piece in the puzzle.

“If you saw anything or have captured any images which could assist in our inquiry please do get in touch. Everything is significant.”

Superintendent Paul Gillespie said: “We are determined to protect the public from harmful criminality and additional officers are on patrol to provide reassurance to everyone.

“Be assured, we are acting on your concerns and are carrying out regular activity in the Wester Hailes area, such as executing drugs warrants and tackling antisocial behaviour.

“Community based criminality affects the lives of everyone and we are working with our partners to deliver initiatives and plans to respond, detect and deter criminality.

If anyone has any information they can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2318 of 24 July, 2025.