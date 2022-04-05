Police attend ongoing incident on Royston Mains Crescent

Police officers in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in the Granton area of the city.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:10 pm

A call reporting concern for a person was made on Tuesday morning and Police Scotland has confirmed that officers are still in attendance.

Further details have not been released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.15 am on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, police were called to a report of a concern for person at a property in Royston Mains Crescent, Edinburgh.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene."

