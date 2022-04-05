A call reporting concern for a person was made on Tuesday morning and Police Scotland has confirmed that officers are still in attendance.

Further details have not been released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.15 am on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, police were called to a report of a concern for person at a property in Royston Mains Crescent, Edinburgh.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene."

