Edinburgh travel: Services between Bathgate and Edinburgh delayed due to police incident at Uphall Station
Police are currently dealing with an incident at a train station in West Lothian.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:35 pm
Both platforms of Uphall Station have been closed, to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Scotrail informed customers of the incident in a Tweet, which read: “Due to the police dealing with an incident at Uphall station, our services between Bathgate and Edinburgh will be delayed or revised.”
Rail services will also bypass Uphall until further notice.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.