Police launch major investigation as Edinburgh path taped off overnight

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:40 BST

An Edinburgh path has been taped off overnight as Police Scotland launch a major investigation.

It is understood that the Roseburn Path in Edinburgh has been closed off since around 6pm yesterday (Thursday, 5 June) evening with police carrying out enquiries in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said that whilst there is no wider threat to the public, however enquiries are ongoing.

They said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries in the Roseburn Path area of Edinburgh in connection with an ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the wider public.”

The Roseburn Path is located in the west of Edinburgh and is part of the city’s walking and cycling network. It is unclear how long the path will be closed for.

