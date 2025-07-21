Police make three arrests in Edinburgh over 'support for a proscribed organisation'
Police say they have arrested three men in Edinburgh under the Terrorism Act 2000 for showing support for a proscribed organisation.
It comes after a march through the city on Saturday by thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
Police Scotland said two men aged 78 and 60 years, were arrested for showing support for a proscribed organisation at a protest in Edinburgh on Saturday, 19 July 2025.
And the force said, in addition, at around 1.30pm on Monday, 21 July 2025, a 58-year-old man was arrested by officers in the vicinity of the Scottish Parliament for displaying a sign showing support for a proscribed organisation.
Police said reports would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.