Police say they have arrested three men in Edinburgh under the Terrorism Act 2000 for showing support for a proscribed organisation.

It comes after a march through the city on Saturday by thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Police Scotland said two men aged 78 and 60 years, were arrested for showing support for a proscribed organisation at a protest in Edinburgh on Saturday, 19 July 2025.

Police said three men had been arrested | TSPL

And the force said, in addition, at around 1.30pm on Monday, 21 July 2025, a 58-year-old man was arrested by officers in the vicinity of the Scottish Parliament for displaying a sign showing support for a proscribed organisation.

Police said reports would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.