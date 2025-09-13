Police need resources to tackle boy racers - Bruce Whitehead

Bruce Whitehead

On Thursday the council’s transport committee heard a deputation for measures to curb antisocial driving in Queensferry.

After three packed public meetings chaired by the Scottish LibDem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, a petition was submitted to the committee demanding overnight closure of the Hawes Pier carpark last month. It’s used as a hub for gangs of drivers and bikers who torment the town 24/7 with deafening burnouts, wheelspins and horn choruses. Someone forgot to tell the committee’s LibDem, Cllr Kevin Lang.

Residents thought they could trust someone as charming as Alex to persuade someone as blunt as Mr Lang to comply with our wishes; after all, within a few days the petition got 545 signatures. Pretty popular ay?

Not popular enough for Cllr Lang, whose amendment wrecked the chances of a decent night’s sleep for Queensferry residents. Instead, he wants the police to report back on what they've been doing to tackle the offending. Perhaps Cllr Lang hadn't been listening, because our deputation had literally just described the failure of police to stop the problem. They described the police showing up in their day-glo vehicles, and seeing “the best behaved drivers in the world” for the 20 seconds officers took to drive by. Last time I watched, they cruised straight through despite a display showcase of other offending such as drug offences, littering and parking on double yellows (when I complained, I was told double yellows don’t apply after 8pm).

I happen to agree that the police already have the powers to prosecute offenders. What they lack is the resources; last time they planned the sustained crackdown needed to deter the offending, they were diverted to a serious incident.

The only way this ends is when the council's antisocial behaviour unit works with police to stamp it out. That requires money, but with Edinburgh soon losing the highest-paid council employee in the UK – Marshall Dallas, of the EICC, who got nearly a £1/4m last year – enforcement resources might improve!